Tech. Sgt. Sharie Dawson is deployed to the Personnel Support for Contingency Operations (PERSCO) team at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Her main job includes filling the role of MPF for deployed members by assisting them with personnel actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 02:30
|Photo ID:
|7052516
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-UN009-1047
|Resolution:
|2991x1994
|Size:
|456.18 KB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik Air Base Black History Month: Tech. Sgt. Dawson, by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Incirlik Air Base Black History Month: Tech. Sgt. Dawson
LEAVE A COMMENT