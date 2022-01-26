Airman First Class Orintho Farris is a security response team member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. His duties consist of conducting patrols and responding to alarms and situations in his area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 02:24
|Photo ID:
|7052505
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-UN009-1080
|Resolution:
|4059x2706
|Size:
|849.21 KB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik Air Base Black History Month, by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Incirlik Air Base Black History Month: Airman First Class Farris
LEAVE A COMMENT