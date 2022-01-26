Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Air Base Black History Month

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Orintho Farris is a security response team member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. His duties consist of conducting patrols and responding to alarms and situations in his area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 02:24
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Air Base Black History Month, by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

