BROOKE’S POINT, Philippines (Jan. 31, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, prepare to land during an amphibious assault demonstration in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), at Brooke’s Point, Philippines, Jan. 31, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 22:47 Photo ID: 7052223 VIRIN: 220131-M-ET529-1343 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 833.72 KB Location: BROOKE'S POINT, PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Co., BLT 1/1, 11th MEU conducts an amphibious assault demonstration in support of MAREX PH 22 [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.