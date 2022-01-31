Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Co., BLT 1/1, 11th MEU conducts an amphibious assault demonstration in support of MAREX PH 22 [Image 18 of 21]

    Charlie Co., BLT 1/1, 11th MEU conducts an amphibious assault demonstration in support of MAREX PH 22

    BROOKE'S POINT, PHILIPPINES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    BROOKE’S POINT, Philippines (Jan. 31, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, prepare to land during an amphibious assault demonstration in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), at Brooke’s Point, Philippines, Jan. 31, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 22:47
    Photo ID: 7052223
    VIRIN: 220131-M-ET529-1343
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 833.72 KB
    Location: BROOKE'S POINT, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Charlie Co., BLT 1/1, 11th MEU conducts an amphibious assault demonstration in support of MAREX PH 22 [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM
    MAREX PH 22
    BLLT 1/1

