USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 13, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Bryan Sanchez, a native of Los Angeles, Calif., assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), signals to an AV-8B Harrier attached to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), aboard Essex (LHD 2), during flight operations, Feb. 13, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

