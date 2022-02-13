USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 13, 2022) A UH-1Y Huey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts flight operations with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 13, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

