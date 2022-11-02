PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2022) Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) fires a rolling airframe missile (RAM) during a live fire exercise, Feb. 11. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7052017
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-MT581-1070
|Resolution:
|1652x1128
|Size:
|343.96 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
