PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) prepares to recover a Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1 in the ship’s well deck, Feb. 8. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 18:10 Photo ID: 7051999 VIRIN: 220208-N-MT581-1562 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.44 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) LCU Operations with ACU 1, by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.