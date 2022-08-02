USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) LCU Operations with ACU 1

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2022) Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) prepares to recover a Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1 in the ship’s well deck, Feb. 8. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 18:10
|Photo ID:
|7051999
|VIRIN:
|220208-N-MT581-1562
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
