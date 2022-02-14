Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lake Champlain Returns to San Diego [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Lake Champlain Returns to San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) transits San Diego bay upon its return to homeport. Lake Champlain, part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 14, following a deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)

