SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) transits San Diego bay upon its return to homeport. Lake Champlain, part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 14, following a deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelby Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 14:44 Photo ID: 7051485 VIRIN: 220214-N-KL617-1027 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.55 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Lake Champlain Returns to San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.