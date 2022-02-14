Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Troop Support Black History Month event speaker calls for continuing change, resilience

    

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Shirley A. Jones, 15th national president of the Blacks In Government organization and managing associate general counsel for the Government Accountability Office’s Office of General Counsel, poses for a photo. Jones served as the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s keynote speaker for their virtual Black History Month event Feb. 10, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Defense Logistics Agency
    African American History Month
    Black History Month
    DLA Troop Support
    GAO
    People and Culture
    Government Accountability Office

