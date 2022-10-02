Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPC Tours National Civil Rights Museum [Image 3 of 6]

    NPC Tours National Civil Rights Museum

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Catlett 

    Navy Personnel Command

    220210-N-FK733-0047 MEMPHIS, Tennessee (Feb 10, 2022) Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey, Commander, Navy Personnel Command, looks at an exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. Holsey and other NPC leaders visited the museum as part of a Black History Month observance sponsored by the Naval Support Activity Mid-South American Heritage and Diversity Committee. Established in 1991, the National Civil Rights Museum is located at the former Lorraine Motel, where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Catlett).

