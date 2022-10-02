220210-N-FK733-0047 MEMPHIS, Tennessee (Feb 10, 2022) Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey, Commander, Navy Personnel Command, looks at an exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. Holsey and other NPC leaders visited the museum as part of a Black History Month observance sponsored by the Naval Support Activity Mid-South American Heritage and Diversity Committee. Established in 1991, the National Civil Rights Museum is located at the former Lorraine Motel, where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Catlett).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 12:46 Photo ID: 7051300 VIRIN: 220210-N-FK733-0047 Resolution: 5120x3413 Size: 1.25 MB Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NPC Tours National Civil Rights Museum [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jared Catlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.