Airman Leadership School class 22-3

Senior Airman Anthonette Phua, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the John L. Levitow award during the graduation of ALS class 22-3, Feb. 10, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The John L. Levitow award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance, and is partially determined by the assignment of points by their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)

