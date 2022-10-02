Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School class 22-3 [Image 5 of 5]

    Airman Leadership School class 22-3

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Anthonette Phua, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the John L. Levitow award during the graduation of ALS class 22-3, Feb. 10, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The John L. Levitow award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance, and is partially determined by the assignment of points by their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)

    Holloman AFB
    AETC
    Airman Leadership School

