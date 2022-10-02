Senior Airman Noah Fischer, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the commandant leadership award during the graduation of ALS class 22-3, Feb. 10, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The commandant leadership award is selected by the ALS commandant and is presented to the student who demonstrates exemplary leadership characteristics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 10:50
|Photo ID:
|7051232
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-UE756-1069
|Resolution:
|5156x3011
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Leadership School class 22-3 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman Leadership School class 22-3
LEAVE A COMMENT