Senior Airman Ammon Weller, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the academic achievement award during the graduation of ALS class 22-3, Feb. 10, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The academic award is presented to the student with the highest overall average on all academic evaluations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7051231
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-UE756-1066
|Resolution:
|5477x3070
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Leadership School class 22-3 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman Leadership School class 22-3
