    Airman Leadership School class 22-3 [Image 3 of 5]

    Airman Leadership School class 22-3

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ammon Weller, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the academic achievement award during the graduation of ALS class 22-3, Feb. 10, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The academic award is presented to the student with the highest overall average on all academic evaluations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 10:49
    Photo ID: 7051231
    VIRIN: 220210-F-UE756-1066
    Resolution: 5477x3070
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Leadership School class 22-3 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

