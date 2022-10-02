Senior Airman Joseph Vargas, Airman Leadership School graduate, accepts the distinguished graduate award during the graduation of ALS class 22-3, Feb. 10, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The distinguished graduate award is presented to the top ten-percent of graduates for their performance in academic evaluations and demonstration of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7051230
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-UE756-1063
|Resolution:
|4800x2746
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Leadership School class 22-3 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman Leadership School class 22-3
