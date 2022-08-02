A new Food Bar Concession Bar opened at NEX Bahrain ISA Air Base mini mart on Feb. 8, 2022. The food bar offers quick breakfast, lunch or dinner seven days a week. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 09:32 Photo ID: 7051176 VIRIN: 220208-N-QY289-0002 Resolution: 1259x776 Size: 408.68 KB Location: BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NEX Bahrain opens new food bar at ISA Air Base [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.