    NEX Bahrain opens new food bar at ISA Air Base

    NEX Bahrain opens new food bar at ISA Air Base

    BAHRAIN

    02.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    A new Food Bar Concession Bar opened at NEX Bahrain ISA Air Base mini mart on Feb. 8, 2022. The food bar offers quick breakfast, lunch or dinner seven days a week. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Naval Support Activity Bahrain
    Navy Exchange Service Command

