220213-N-AE068-0023

DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 13, 2022) – U.S military personnel and Djiboutian navy service members debrief after training on basic visit board search and seizure (VBSS) procedures as part of exercise Cutlass Express 2022 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 13, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 09:19 Photo ID: 7051163 VIRIN: 220213-N-AE068-0023 Location: DJ This work, Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Christopher Previc