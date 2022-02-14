Sgt. Dai Dinh, a Culinary Specialist NCO assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, poses for a portrait at the Curry Dining Facility on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, on February 14, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 08:22
|Photo ID:
|7051104
|VIRIN:
|220214-A-LJ797-775
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.11 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Dai Dinh - Culinary Specialist NCO [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT