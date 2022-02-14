Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Dai Dinh - Culinary Specialist NCO [Image 1 of 2]

    Sgt. Dai Dinh - Culinary Specialist NCO

    ITALY

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    Sgt. Dai Dinh, a Culinary Specialist NCO assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, poses for a portrait at the Curry Dining Facility on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, on February 14, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 08:22
    Location: IT
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US
    cook
    portrait
    culinary specialist
    173rd airborne brigade
    henninger

