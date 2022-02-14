VP-47 TROUBLESHOOTING

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 14, 2022) – Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Nathaniel Anderson, right, and Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Taylor Wanzer, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, troubleshoots radar discrepancies on a P-8A Poseidon on the flight line at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

