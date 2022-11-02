Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting Fear with Fire: Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers combat fire during riot control training in Germany [Image 11 of 13]

    Fighting Fear with Fire: Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers combat fire during riot control training in Germany

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden 

    116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Kentucky National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Brigade, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, reacts to a Molotov cocktail while undergoing fire phobia training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 11, 2022. Fire phobia training is conducted during mission rehearsal exercises prior to deployment, to prepare and familiarize Soldiers in reacting to incendiaries during civil unrest riots. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting Fear with Fire: Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers combat fire during riot control training in Germany [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    JMRC
    116th IBCT
    Fire Phobia Training
    138PAD
    KFOR30

