Fighting Fear with Fire: Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers combat fire during riot control training in Germany

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Kentucky National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Brigade, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, reacts to a Molotov cocktail while undergoing fire phobia training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 11, 2022. Fire phobia training is conducted during mission rehearsal exercises prior to deployment, to prepare and familiarize Soldiers in reacting to an incendiary situation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden)

