U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Kentucky National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Brigade, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, practice riot control techniques at a mission rehearsal exercise, or MRX, for the Kentucky National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Brigade, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 11, 2022. Riot control training is conducted during MRX to familiarize soldiers with riot control procedures prior to deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marla Ogden)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7051037
|VIRIN:
|220210-Z-AI686-029
|Resolution:
|5710x3807
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fighting Fear with Fire: Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers combat fire during riot control training in Germany [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
