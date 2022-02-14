220214-N-ZQ263-1088 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 13, 2022) USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) steams alongside USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 05:55
|Photo ID:
|7051012
|VIRIN:
|220214-N-ZQ263-1088
|Resolution:
|5563x3399
|Size:
|577.71 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Carl Vinson Steams Alongside USS Nimitz [Image 12 of 12], by SA Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
