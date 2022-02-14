Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson Steams Alongside USS Nimitz [Image 7 of 12]

    USS Carl Vinson Steams Alongside USS Nimitz

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220214-N-XK462-1224 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 13, 2022) USS Carl vinson (CVN 70) steams alongside USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 05:55
    Photo ID: 7051009
    VIRIN: 220213-N-XK462-1224
    Resolution: 3788x2521
    Size: 774.15 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson Steams Alongside USS Nimitz [Image 12 of 12], by SA Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

