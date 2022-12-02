Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Sailors Conduct Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation drill [Image 7 of 7]

    USS America Sailors Conduct Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) Ensign Yan Wang, from San Diego, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), checks-in simulated evacuees during a non-combatant evacuation operations drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 04:56
    Photo ID: 7050936
    VIRIN: 220212-N-FC892-1040
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 852.44 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Sailors Conduct Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation drill [Image 7 of 7], by SN Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation
    Master-at-Arms
    USS America (LHA 6)

