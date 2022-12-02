USS America Sailors Conduct Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jesse Mulneaux, from Wasilla, Alaska, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), searches a bag during a non-combatant evacuation operations drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

