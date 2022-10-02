IMX/CE 2022 Gulf of Aqaba Training

220210-N-KZ419-1096 GULF OF AQABA (Feb. 10, 2022) A member of the Royal Jordanian Navy watches a Slocum Glider unmanned undersea vehicle operate in the Gulf of Aqaba during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

Date Taken: 02.10.2022