Advisors assigned to the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade and the Task Force Three participate in training at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 13, 2022. The advisors are training alongside the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division for the duration of NTC Rotation 22-04. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Vitale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.13.2022 21:45 Photo ID: 7050747 VIRIN: 220213-A-GO159-1013 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 2.73 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Conducts NTC Rotation 22-04 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Jonathan Vitale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.