    NAVFAC EXWC Awards Indian Energy, LLC, with Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

    NAVFAC EXWC Awards Indian Energy, LLC, with Cooperative Research and Development Agreement

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Sarah MacMillan 

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Left to Right: Allen G Cadreau, Indian Energy Chief Executive Officer and Henry J Boulley Jr, Indian Energy Chief Operating Officer

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 20:38
    Photo ID: 7050697
    VIRIN: 220210-D-GU514-460
    Resolution: 5263x3080
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US 
    Hometown: PORT HUENEME, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EXWC Awards Indian Energy, LLC, with Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, by Sarah MacMillan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Energy
    Award
    Microgrid
    CRADA
    NAVFAC EXWC
    Indian Energy

