PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) Sailors train as the ship’s reaction force (SRF) during an anti-terrorism drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.13.2022 20:43 Photo ID: 7050692 VIRIN: 220211-N-CO548-1042 Resolution: 2633x1755 Size: 266.09 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Bay conducts an anti-terrorism drill, by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.