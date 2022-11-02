PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) Sailors train as the ship’s reaction force (SRF) during an anti-terrorism drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 20:43
|Photo ID:
|7050692
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-CO548-1042
|Resolution:
|2633x1755
|Size:
|266.09 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile Bay conducts an anti-terrorism drill, by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT