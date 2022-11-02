Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile Bay conducts an anti-terrorism drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) Sailors train as the ship’s reaction force (SRF) during an anti-terrorism drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    SRF
    Mobile Bay
    CG 53
    anti-terrorism drill

