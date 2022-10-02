IMX/CE 2022 Egyptian and American Naval Partners Pose for Group Photo

220210-A-ZV876-1253 BERENICE, Egypt (February. 10, 2022) U.S. and Egyptian naval partners, working together during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 pose for a group photo at Berenice naval base, Egypt, Feb. 10. during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

