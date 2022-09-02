IMC/CE 2022 Partner. Ships.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.09.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220209-M-AU949-0002 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 9, 2022) Expeditionary landing base ship USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) sails behind ships from partner nations of Combined Task Force North participating in a photo exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 9 during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    USS LEWIS B. PULLER
    IMX/CE22

