    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Engineering Damage Control Drills [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Engineering Damage Control Drills

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in an engineering training team drill in one of the ship’s main engine rooms. America, flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 06:40
    Photo ID: 7050382
    VIRIN: 220211-N-IO312-1044
    Resolution: 3531x5296
    Size: 905.19 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Engineering Damage Control Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Damage Control
    Engineman
    Engineering Training Team
    Expeditionary Strike Group 7
    USS America
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician

