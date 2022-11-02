USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Engineering Damage Control Drills

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 11, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in an engineering training team drill in one of the ship’s main engine rooms. America, flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

