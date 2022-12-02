Coast Guard rescues 5 from vessel 8 miles offshore Matagorda Bay, Texas

A Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor boat crew photographs an adrift vessel near Matagorda Bay, Texas on Feb. 12, 2022. The boat crew responded to a vessel beset by weather and safely transferred and transported the five persons to the Port O'Connor Fishing Center, the vessel was left behind due to weather conditions and will be salvaged by the owner once weather permits. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Port O'Connor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 Photo ID: 7050217 Resolution: 3024x4032 Location: PORT O'CONNOR, TX, US