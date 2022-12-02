A Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor boat crew photographs an adrift vessel near Matagorda Bay, Texas on Feb. 12, 2022. The boat crew responded to a vessel beset by weather and safely transferred and transported the five persons to the Port O'Connor Fishing Center, the vessel was left behind due to weather conditions and will be salvaged by the owner once weather permits. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Port O'Connor)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 20:22
|Photo ID:
|7050217
|VIRIN:
|210212-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|PORT O'CONNOR, TX, US
This work, Coast Guard rescues 5 from vessel 8 miles offshore Matagorda Bay, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
