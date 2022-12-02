Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 5 from vessel 8 miles offshore Matagorda Bay, Texas

    Coast Guard rescues 5 from vessel 8 miles offshore Matagorda Bay, Texas

    PORT O'CONNOR, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor boat crew photographs an adrift vessel near Matagorda Bay, Texas on Feb. 12, 2022. The boat crew responded to a vessel beset by weather and safely transferred and transported the five persons to the Port O'Connor Fishing Center, the vessel was left behind due to weather conditions and will be salvaged by the owner once weather permits. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Port O'Connor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 20:22
    Photo ID: 7050217
    VIRIN: 210212-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: PORT O'CONNOR, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 5 from vessel 8 miles offshore Matagorda Bay, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    SEARCH AND RESCUE
    PLEASURE CRAFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT