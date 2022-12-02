Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon

Sgt. 1st Class Shawnda Duray, a logistics specialist and the housing section leader with the Training Support Unit prepares a lunch meal for Biathlon support staff and athletes, February 12, 2022 at the Biathlon Range at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships will begin tomorrow with the individual sprint race.(Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

Date Taken: 02.12.2022
Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US