Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon [Image 11 of 18]

    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Support staff for the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon paint the start and finish lines for the championships later this week. Among the staff are range crew members, medics, paramedics and more who are integral to the success of the mission. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 16:21
    Photo ID: 7050141
    VIRIN: 220212-Z-DY230-1012
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ski
    Biathlon
    National Guard
    CNGB Championships
    Support Staff
    GuardBiathlon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT