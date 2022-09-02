Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    633d Medical Group supports 1st Fighter Wing deployment to United Arab Emirates [Image 2 of 3]

    633d Medical Group supports 1st Fighter Wing deployment to United Arab Emirates

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Medical technicians assigned to the 633d Air Base Wing conduct COVID-19 tests at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 9, 2022, in support of a deployment of F-22 Raptors and 1st Fighter Wing Airmen to United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft’s presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 14:20
    Photo ID: 7050074
    VIRIN: 220209-F-VD052-0015
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d Medical Group supports 1st Fighter Wing deployment to United Arab Emirates [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    633d Medical Group supports 1st Fighter Wing deployment to United Arab Emirates
    633d Medical Group supports 1st Fighter Wing deployment to United Arab Emirates
    633d Medical Group supports 1st Fighter Wing deployment to United Arab Emirates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stFighterWing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT