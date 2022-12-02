Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    38th Infantry Division welcomes new assistant inspector general [Image 1 of 3]

    38th Infantry Division welcomes new assistant inspector general

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    38th Infantry Division

    Indiana National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Lyons, right, of Indianapolis, swears in as a 38th Infantry Division assistant inspector general during a ceremony at the Cyclone Division Armory, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The 38th ID Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Timothy Thombleson, administered the oath.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 14:14
    Photo ID: 7050069
    VIRIN: 220212-Z-WN757-9010
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th Infantry Division welcomes new assistant inspector general [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    38th Infantry Division welcomes new assistant inspector general
    38th Infantry Division welcomes new assistant inspector general
    38th Infantry Division welcomes new assistant inspector general

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    inspector general

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT