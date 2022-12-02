Indiana National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Lyons, right, of Indianapolis, swears in as a 38th Infantry Division assistant inspector general during a ceremony at the Cyclone Division Armory, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The 38th ID Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Timothy Thombleson, administered the oath.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7050069
|VIRIN:
|220212-Z-WN757-9010
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 38th Infantry Division welcomes new assistant inspector general [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
