    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Presents Cpl. Simon Palacios the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 10, 2022) Commanding Officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), Capt. James Robinson, right, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Cpl. Simon Palacios, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) . Green Bay, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    31st MEU
    LPD 20
    USS Green Bay
    Award
    NAM

