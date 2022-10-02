USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Presents Cpl. Simon Palacios the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 10, 2022) Commanding Officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), Capt. James Robinson, right, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Cpl. Simon Palacios, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) . Green Bay, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)
