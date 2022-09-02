DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 9, 2022) –International partner service members participate in a course on tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) procedures as part of exercise Cutlass Express 2022 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 9, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sara Oxendine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 03:18 Photo ID: 7049760 VIRIN: 220209-N-MK618-0006 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 882.24 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Sara Oxendine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.