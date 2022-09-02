DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 9, 2022) – Marine Gunnery Sergeant Mathew Lopez demonstrates close-quarter combat (CQC) while U.S Coast Guard Machinery Technician 2nd Class Jesse Katz, assigned to USCG Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, teaches international partner service members a course on basic visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) procedures as part of exercise Cutlass Express 2022 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 9, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

