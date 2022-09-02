Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022 [Image 13 of 13]

    Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    220209-N-XB010-1013 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Seaman Garret Jones, from Eagle River, Ala., right, and Information Systems Technician Seaman Fate Terrell, from Denver, raise shoring during a damage control training team evolution aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 01:33
    Photo ID: 7049732
    VIRIN: 220209-N-XB010-1013
    Resolution: 5013x3552
    Size: 943.69 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boat Certification Aboard USS New Orleans 2022
    Boat Certification Aboard USS New Orleans 2022
    Boat Certification Aboard USS New Orleans 2022
    Boat Certification Aboard USS New Orleans 2022
    Boat Certification Aboard USS New Orleans 2022
    Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022
    Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022
    Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022
    Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022
    Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022
    Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022
    Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022
    Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    us 7th fleet
    certifications"
    ctf 76
    uss new orleans
    "lpd 18
    2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT