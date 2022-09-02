220209-N-XB010-1011 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tashawn Cooper, from Johnsonville, S.C., observes the extent of a casualty to report back to a repair locker while serving as investigator during a damage control training team evolution aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 01:33 Photo ID: 7049729 VIRIN: 220209-N-XB010-1011 Resolution: 5554x3703 Size: 819.54 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.