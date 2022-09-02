Damage Control Training Team Drill Aboard USS New Orleans February 2022

220209-N-XB010-1007 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Ensign Aaron Lee, from Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, communicates via radio from a repair locker to Central Control Station during a damage control training team environment aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 Location: EAST CHINA SEA