Boat Certification Aboard USS New Orleans 2022

220209-N-XB010-1004 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Seaman Luke Sullens, from Keller, Texas, left, Seaman Adam Rodriguez, from Los Angeles, and Seaman Joshua Dilone, from Bronx, N.Y., heave line as USS New Orleans (LPD 18) lowers a rigid-hull inflatable boat into the East China Sea during a man overboard drill/small boat certification. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

