Boat Certification Aboard USS New Orleans 2022

220209-N-XB010-1002 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jailyn Ellis, from Wilson, N.C., uses a crane to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat into the East China Sea during a man overboard drill/small boat certification aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

