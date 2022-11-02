Photo of Joint STARS 3289 Retirement

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Capt. Ronald Cole 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Holbeck, 116th Air Control Wing commander, poses in E-8C Joint STARS aircraft 92-3289 after arriving at Davis-Mothan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2022. The aircraft has been in military service since 1996 and will retire to its final resting place with the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Ronald Cole)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 20:37
    Photo ID: 7049485
    VIRIN: 220211-Z-WH753-1025
    Resolution: 7394x4932
    Size: 25.03 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    Air Combat Command
    Air Guard
    JSTARS

