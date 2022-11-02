Photo of Joint STARS 3289 Retirement

E-8C Joint STARS aircraft 92-3289 arrives at Davis Mothan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2022. The aircraft has been in military service since 1996 and will retire to its final resting place with the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Ronald Cole)

