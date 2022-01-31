Students who are participating in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-03 practice building an Artic 10-percent tent Jan. 31, 2022, during course training at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7049343
|VIRIN:
|220131-A-OK556-7235
|Resolution:
|4557x3038
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-03 students build Arctic tents on Fort McCoy's South Post [Image 24 of 24], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Photo Essay: Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-03 students build Arctic tents on Fort McCoy's South Post
LEAVE A COMMENT