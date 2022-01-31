Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-03 students build Arctic tents on Fort McCoy's South Post [Image 23 of 24]

    Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-03 students build Arctic tents on Fort McCoy's South Post

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students who are participating in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-03 practice building an Artic 10-percent tent Jan. 31, 2022, during course training at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-03 students build Arctic tents on Fort McCoy's South Post [Image 24 of 24], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

